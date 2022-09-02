Awilda Ruthann Whitehill, 67, of Grand Rapids, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, with a dinner to follow, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com

Trending Food Videos