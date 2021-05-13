Barbara A. Stewart, 74, of Ludington, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Summit Twp. Cemetery on Hawley Road. Please bring a lawn chair. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
