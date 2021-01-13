Barbara Alice Stewart, age 74, of Ludington, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Barbara was born Sept. 20, 1946, in Ludington to Walter and Melissa (Boerner) Cole. Barb graduated from Ludington High School in 1964 and married Kenneth Bailey. She was employed by Gray Company for 26 years. She also worked for Atkinson Manufacturing and the Ludington Daily News, where she delivered papers for many years. Barb was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved socializing with friends and playing BINGO.
Barb is survived by her son Charles Bailey; her brother Charles Cole; her stepsons Bill Stewart; Noland Stewart, Kenneth Stewart and Fred Reed; nieces and nephews Kim Cole, Laurie Ulman and Tony Cole; and, several great nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ray Stewart.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Burial will take place in the spring at Summit Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Barb’s name may be directed to The American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.