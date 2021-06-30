Barbara Ann Pettit, 80, of Ludington, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at SKLD of Muskegon. She was born Sept. 26, 1940, in Standish, the youngest of six children born to George and Emily (Sheffield) Barshaw.
Barbara retired in 2007 from Foster Elementary School where she was employed for over 20 years as an aide on the playground and a server in the lunch room. She also had the newspaper route on Melendy and Dowland for 21 years. In her spare time, Barbara like to knit, read, and watch crime dramas like “Blue Bloods,” “Criminal Minds” and “NCIS.” She loved animals and had to feed the birds and stray cats. Barbara hated driving, but enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to the U.P.
On June 13, 1987, at the White Pine Village Chapel, in Ludington, Barbara married Floyd Pettit, who survives her. She is also survived by her daughter, Sarah (Eric) Mielke; her daughter-in-law Cassie Nankee; and, many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her son William “Willie” Nankee; her brothers George, Gayle and Daniel; and, her sisters Marilyn and June.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ludington, with Pastor Pete Engblade officiating. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Free Soil. Visitation will be held Monday, July 5, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
