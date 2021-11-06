Barbara (Barb) Jean VandenHeuvel began her earthly journey on April 8, 1938, and entered into the Kingdom of the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. After 83 remarkable years, the Lord greeted her with open arms, peace and love to rest in eternal life.
Barb was the daughter of Dorphine Louise Palmquist and John Samuel Dilts. She resided in Ludington, and was formerly of Hart. She was put here on this earth to love, share joy and to encourage all those walking with her. She lifted and carried on her wings everyone that she met, without judgment, and all the while sharing her wisdom. She was a mom to many and had a large flock to watch over and guide each day.
Barb thoroughly enjoyed baking. One of the best memories that her children hold dear is that of coming home after school and opening the door to the smell of fresh baked bread or cookies. She also enjoyed creating special family dinners for the holidays. She never needed a recipe as everything was made with love and just the right combinations through her innate ability to bake through her keen senses of touch, sight and smell.
Her family was her most precious gift. From the time that she was a little girl, she always wanted to be a mother. Once she was blessed with that role, she took it very seriously. She was steadfast in her love and devotion to her children. Later in life, she was also blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren that made her heart overflow with love. Just the mention of their names brought a smile to her face. She was so very proud of each of them. She wanted us all to know that she would never leave us, that she’ll always be in our hearts, and that a mother’s love is never ending.
Barb experienced so much peace and joy while singing about the Lord at a young age as a member of the choir with her grandma, and later on as a teenager. What a joy! It warmed her heart. She prayed everyday and thanked the Lord each night for giving her another day. She always did her best, one prayer at a time, one day at a time.
She enjoyed life to the fullest and always tried to make her world a better place. She absolutely loved the spring season. During her most favorite time of the year, she relished walking in the warm rain and soaking in the time of renewal that this season would bring. She felt that springtime offered such grace. She always wished rainbows, daisies and sunshine upon her loved ones.
Barb is survived by her children Gregg VandenHeuvel, Debora Lynn (Jeff) Foster, Richard (Rick) VandenHeuvel and Cindy Louise (Chuck) Leonard; grandchildren Cody VandenHeuvel, Sierra Jade (Dave) Matthews, Nicole Marie (Johnny) Wright, Amanda Jean (Jason) Steele and Chaz Leonard along with four great-grandchildren; her former husband and the father of their children Carroll VandenHeuvel; many siblings, nieces and nephews and one special aunt, Connie Saunders.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved stepfather Wm. Russell (Russ) Palmquist; several brothers and sisters; and, many special aunties and her sweetest uncle Ken Saunders.
A celebration of life will be held at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. with the service at 12 p.m. and a luncheon to follow.
Our time on earth is very short compared to the eternal life we’ll live in heaven with our precious Lord. Until we meet again…
The family would like to extend gratitude and appreciation for all the care, love and compassion that mom received from her second family at Oakview Medical Care Facility. Mere words cannot express our admiration for the dedicated staff. We would also like to thank the staff at Lighthouse Associates, especially Lisa Bradley for the many years of thoughtful kindness and great friendship that she graciously extended to our mom throughout the years. Also, heartfelt love for our earth angel Julie Carpenter for all the TLC that helped to keep mom independent at her apartment for many years. Mom was truly blessed to have all of you as part of her journey.
Donations may be directed to Wings of Mercy, a volunteer flight service that transported Barb and family in times of great need or to the family to fulfill her final wishes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.