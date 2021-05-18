Barbara “Bobbie” J. Hinds, 77, formerly of Ludington, entered into eternal salvation with her Lord and savior on Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was born in Ludington on Aug. 16, 1943, to parents Capt. James and Barbara (Brown) Hinds.
After retiring from Howmet Aerospace Corporation in Whitehall, Bobbie enjoyed gardening, golfing, cards with the girls, bingo, playing ball with her sheltie Bailey. Bobbie spent her summers in Michigan and winters in Florida, in the Tahatian Gardens Community in Holiday, Florida, where she met her late husband Jerry Bright. They were united in marriage on July 14, 2011, and relocated to Holiday, Florida, full time. Bobbie was very active in the Gardens serving Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for many years and serving with the Gulfside Regional Hospice, taking care of several residents in her community in their final days. Bobbie had a heart of gold and helped everyone. Bobbie and Jerry loved golfing, eating out and playing games with their friends.
Bobbie was a member of The Chapel of Trinity in Florida. Throughout her four years with The Chapel Bobbie loved to serve!! Participating in “Feeding The Fosters,” “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” “Feeding our First Responders,” “Gift Wrapping Team,” “Delivery Team” and many more. Bobbie attended two Bible study groups where she met and made many dear close friends whom she loved very much and grew her knowledge and love for God. Bobbie was also a member of Fraternal Order of the Eagles Post No. 3153 of Port Richey, Florida, where she served by waiting tables, washing dishes and donating baskets for all the many charity functions that the Eagles hosted.
Bobbie was love by many and she will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents Capt. James and Barbara Hinds, husband Jerry Bright, son Garth Matson, grandson Steven Matson, brother and sister-in-law James and Patsy Hinds and brothers-in-law Bob Bowne and James Shillinger.
Barbara is survived by her loving family, daughters Theresa (Joe) Negele of Branch and Robin (Jimmy) Bogus-Strange of Branch and Holiday, Florida; sons Todd (Jill) Matson of Oakwood, Illinois and Jimmy Hughes of Freeland; stepson Jim (Kathy) Bright of Prairie City, Iowa; her loving furbaby Bailey of Holiday, Florida; brothers and sisters Bill Hinds, Mary Bowne, Tim (Jean) Hinds, Annie (Berry) Schihl, Mike (Dana) Hinds, Dan Hinds, Greg Hinds and Kathy Shillinger; grandchildren Timothy (Amber) Nelson, Nicole Johnson, Stephanie (Laramie) Schemenauer, April Bogus and Samantha Bogus; great-grandchildren Derik, River, Gunnar, Dahlia, Shae, Harper, Scarlette, Lilyan, Lilaha, Emily, Connor, Mitch and Sarah and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagles of New Port Richey, 5446 Leisure Lane , FL, 34652 on Thursday May 20 at 10:30 a.m. and Aug. 14, 2021 in Ludington at a location to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The American Heart Association and or The American Cancer Association.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home Holiday Chapel.