Barbara Cartier Kelley (nee Mary Barbara Cartier), born May 15, 1928, proud member of “the Greatest Generation” and proud Spartan, died peacefully in her Bloomfield Hills home on March 10, 2021, of non-COVID-19 causes.
Barbara is survived by her children, Brian (Anita), Stephen (Mary Catherine Rentz), Susan (Kevin VanderKolk) and Peter; her grandson Michael (Karen); and her great-grandson. Barbara also is survived by many dear friends, neighbors and relatives including Judi Cartier and Jack Cartier.
Barbara was born in beloved Ludington to Warren Raphael “Ray” Cartier and Mary Hendry Cartier. Barbara was predeceased by her parents; brothers Warren A. “Sandy” and John O. Cartier; and, sisters-in-law Barbara Cartier and Bernice Timpy Cartier.
Barbara’s family loved the outdoors. She learned to hunt and fish at a very early age – “my father thought women could do those things too!” Family photos show Barbara shooting at about age 7 and rabbits in hand. Barbara’s fishing persisted into her 80s, and her love of the woods, the outdoors, flowers, birds and nature never left her.
Barbara’s father Ray died prematurely in 1936. Barbara grew up in Ludington and on nearby Upper Hamlin Lake, with her first job in a ladies’ dress shop in Ludington at age 14. Barbara graduated from St. Simon Catholic School in 1945 and finished her classwork in 1949 and graduated from Michigan State University in 1950.
On April 22, 1950, Barbara married Roger F. Kelley in Ludington and moved to Grand Rapids, and later to Detroit in the early 1950s. Throughout her life Barbara loved books, had abundant curiosity and was fiercely independent. In 1978, Barbara earned a master’s degree in library science from the University of Michigan and worked as a reference librarian for more than two decades, finally retiring in her 80s.
Barbara also was deeply interested in art and an accomplished artist in enameling, jewelry-making, doll-making and decoupage, exhibiting in Ludington summer art shows over the years. Barbara enjoyed adventure, traveling to China three times in the 1980s, to Russia and Thailand twice, and to many other countries.
Barbara was especially proud of her Cartier family history. Her paternal grandfather was Warren Antoine “W.A.” Cartier of Ludington, who graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1887 and played on its first football team (her granduncle George Cartier is considered Notre Dame’s first starting quarterback). Later, W.A. Cartier and his wife Kate Dempsey Cartier purchased 10 acres adjacent to campus to provide Notre Dame with an athletic field, which they donated together with the lumber necessary to build the first stands to seat up to 500 spectators. Dedicated in 1900, the university named it Cartier Field. Cartier Field was the site of Knute Rockne’s home football victories, the place where George Gipp and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse played. When the “new” football stadium was built, Rockne insisted that the grass turf be transferred to the new stadium in recognition of the team’s 117-2-6 record at Cartier Field. Notre Dame’s Memorial Library and Library Lawn now occupy the former Cartier Field north of the current stadium. Barbara’s grandfather founded the Ludington State Bank, the Ludington Gas Company and the United Home Telephone Company, was a Hupmobile car dealer, served as mayor of Ludington in 1899 and 1903, and built the yellow brick home now referred to as Cartier Mansion on Ludington Avenue.
Barbara’s father, Ray Cartier, Notre Dame 1913, was involved in many businesses during his short life, including as partner in the Electric Tamper & Equipment Company with Corwill Jackson. The Ludington-based business, later known as Jackson Vibrators, eventually became part of Harsco Rail. Barbara’s mother Mary Hendry met her father while vacationing with family at Hamlin Lake from Chicago, where her father had a construction business.
Due to COVID-19, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated on March 20 at 11 a.m., with the service livestreamed on the St. Hugo of the Hills website, https://www.sthugo.org/219. This summer, grab an ice cream cone at the Park Dairy in memory of Barbara and enjoy a sunset over Lake Michigan at the city park.