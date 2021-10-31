Barbara J. VandenHeuvel, age 83, of Ludington passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2021. A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 11 a.m. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

Trending Food Videos