Barbara Jean (Bates) Gulembo, age 72, of Greenville, passed away at her home surrounded by family on April 26, 2023. She was born in Ludington, on Feb. 11, 1951, the daughter of Merrill and Opal (Mallot) Bates. Barbara attended Mason County Eastern Schools in Custer. For most of her working life she was a patient care coordinator. On Dec. 30, 1967 she married Herbert Gulembo, together they would have two children, William and Christine. Later, Barb would become a homemaker and care for her family. Family meant everything to Barbara, she especially cherished her grandchildren. She was the most supportive grandmother, never missing any of her grandkids sporting events or band concerts. Her faith was also a large part of her, for years she attended Greenville Community Church. Barbara is survived by her husband Herbert Gulembo; children William (Suzi) Gulembo and Christine (Matthew) Mason; grandchildren Bill Jr. (Mallory) Gulembo, Kassidy (Sugar Pie) Gulembo, Katelyn (Jesse) Gulembo, Hannah Vandermey, Liam Gulembo, Elijah Gulembo, Hudson Gulembo, Kaylee (Robert) Hinton and Brian (Kaylee) Hinton; great-grandchildren Dayton Gulembo and Gigi Gulembo; sister Irene McCumber; brother Larry (Judy) Bates; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and special friends Pastor Tom and Val Hansen. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; and niece Tammy Bates. For those wishing to make a donation in Barb’s honor are asked to consider the needs of the family. The family would like to extend their thanks to Emmanuel Hospice for their wonderful care that was provided to Barbara.
