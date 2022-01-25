Barbara Jean Hefty, 87, who made her home in Ludington for the past two years, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of God on Jan. 11, 2022, while being cared for at her son’s home after a brief battle with cancer.
Barbara was born June 26, 1934, to Jerome and Juanita (St. Germaine) Holland in Laurium. She was raised in the Detroit area and graduated from Visitation Catholic High School in 1952.
Barbara married the love of her life, Francis “Fran” Hefty, on May 25, 1988. Her marriage took her to Washington state and North Carolina, where they made their home after Fran’s retirement. She enjoyed 32 years of marriage with Fran until his death in 2019. After Fran’s death Barbara moved back to Ludington so she could be closer to her sons and families.
Before her marriage to Francis, Barbara enjoyed being a homemaker while raising her five boys with all of their antics. She later worked as a bank teller and medical transcriptionist. She enjoyed doing crafts and making things to decorate her homes. Barbara was a great cook and loved to entertain. She always had a plate of peanut rolls ready for when her boys and families came to visit. She also loved fashion and always looked nice.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Francis Hefty, her son Jerome “Jerry” Gilchrist and her parents Jerome and Juanita Holland.
Barbara is survived by and will be lovingly remembered by her sons Robert (Patty) Gilchrist of Scottville, David (Sue) Gilchrist of Custer, Jeffrey (Cathy) Gilchrist of Scottville and Timothy (Ann) Gilchrist of Ludington and daughter-in-law Rose Gilchrist of Tennessee. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kelly Miles, Amanda Sheaks, Emily Gilchrist, Bradley Gilchrist, Steven Gilchrist, Melissa Gilchrist, Eric Gilchrist, Luke Gilchrist, Kendra Gilchrist and Julia Gilchrist. Barbara is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren, three stepgreat-grandchildren and three great, great-grandchildren.
There will be no service per Barbara’s request. Cremation has taken place. A family celebration of her life will be planned at a later time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.