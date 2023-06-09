Barbara Louise (Hill) McKenzie, 81, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023. She was a resident of the Kalamazoo area. Barbara was born in Ludington. She worked as a teacher, librarian and editor. Barbara loved books, was an avid reader and a member of MENSA. She enjoyed various puzzles, was a quilter and was dedicated to her family. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Gertrude Hill. She is survived by her husband John McKenzie; children John N (Paivi) McKenzie and Sarah M (Melissa) McKenzie; brother Stephen (Karen) Hill and six grandchildren. Barbara was kind, funny and loved her family tremendously, especially her grandchildren. She is deeply missed.
