Barbara Louise Slonecki, age 88, passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital on Christmas, Dec. 25, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1932, to Stella (Badzinski) and Lewis C. Osborn in Victory Township, Ludington. She graduated from St. Simon’s High School in 1950. Barbara married Harlan J. Slonecki on July 11, 1952, at St. Simon’s Catholic Church in Ludington. She moved to Manistee with Harlan, and they were life members of Guardian Angels Church, now known as the Divine Mercy Parish and a life member of the Holy Rosary Society. Always thinking she would die first, she missed her beloved Harlan — he preceded her in death on March 31, 2017.
Known as Bobbie, she worked as the café manager at Grant’s in Manistee, in the laminating department at Century Boat, and prior to retirement, as the dietician at Tender Care Nursing Home in Manistee. She looked forward to working on the City of Manistee Election Boards for many years.
She is survived by three children Debi (Len) Bialik, Harlan (Denise) Slonecki and Tom (Judy) Slonecki. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her younger sister Patricia Zwiefka and her brother in-law Dale (Hazel) Slonecki of Manistee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews along with many cousins from the Ludington area.
She was preceded in death by her parents, younger sister Joan Engfer, Joan’s husband Herbie, brother in-law William (Vic) Zwiefka and nephew Fr. William (Bill) Zwiefka.
A life well lived, Bobbie was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She looked forward to the family tradition of watching the Fourth of July parade passing in front of her home and enjoyed seeing the lights of Downtown Manistee from her window. With Harlan, she enjoyed camping, traveling and their winters at Craig’s RV Park in Arcadia, Florida, for most of their last 20 years together, forming many lifelong friendships. She enjoyed playing bingo and pinochle, she was a member of the Craig RV Red Hats, the Arcadia Moose Lodge, Manistee Eagle’s and a past American Legion Post No. 10 Auxiliary member.
According to Barbara’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and because of family concerns about the COVID-19 restrictions, they are planning a funeral, burial and celebration of life around July 4, 2021. Times and dates will be published at that time.
Memorials in Barbara (Bobbie) Slonecki can be made to Guardian Angels Historic Preservation Project or to the American Legion Post No. 10 Building Improvement Fund. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.