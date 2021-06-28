Barbara Louise Slonecki passed away unexpectedly with family at her side at Manistee Munson Medical Center on Dec. 25, 2020.
She was born Dec. 13, 1932, to Stella (Badzinski) and Lewis C. Osborn in Amber Township, Ludington. Barbara attended Eagle Elementary, St. Stanislaus Middle School and graduated from St. Simon’s High School in 1951.
Barbara married Harlan J. Slonecki on July 11, 1953, at St Stanislaus’ Church in Ludington. Moving to Manistee with Harlan, Barbara was a life member of Guardian Angels Church, now known as the Divine Mercy, and a life member of the Holy Rosary Society. Always thinking she would go first, she missed her beloved Harlan; he proceeded in death on March 30, 2017. She was always known as “Bobbie.” Bobbie worked as the café manager at Grant’s in Manistee, in the laminating department at Century Boat and a dietary cook at The Tender Care Nursing Home in Manistee, before retirement. She looked forward to working on the City of Manistee Election Boards for many years during her retirement.
A life well-lived, Bobbie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She looked forward to the family tradition of watching the Fourth of July parade passing in front of her home and enjoyed seeing the lights of Downtown Manistee from her front window. Sharing 64 years with Harlan, they enjoyed camping, traveling and spending their winters at Craig’s RV Park in Arcadia, Florida, for most of their last 20 years together, forming many lifelong friendships. In addition, she enjoyed playing bingo, pinochle; she was a member of the Craig RV Red Hats and the Arcadia, Florida, Moose Lodge.
Three children survive Bobbie: Debi (Len) Bialik, Harlan (Denise) Slonecki and Tom (Judy) Slonecki; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren. In addition, her younger sister Patricia Zwiefka survives along with her brother-in-law Dale (Hazel) Slonecki of Manistee, numerous nieces and nephews, and many cousins from the Ludington area.
She was preceded in death by her parents, youngest sister Joan Engfer, Joan’s husband Herbie, brother-in-law William (Vic) Zwiefka and nephew Fr. William (Bill) Zwiefka.
According to Barb’s wishes, cremation has taken place and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Alex Kowalkowski celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday morning one hour prior to the funeral mass. A funeral luncheon for family and friends, will be held at the St. Joseph Parish Center in Manistee, immediately after the graveside services.
Memorials have been established in Barbara (Bobbie) Slonecki’s name for Guardian Angels Historical Foundation or the Manistee American Legion Post No. 10 Building Improvement Funds. Envelopes will be available at funeral home and also at the church on Monday morning.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.