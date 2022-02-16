Barbara Rae Fries, age 83, of Fountain, formerly of Saugatuck, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born June 25, 1938, in Muskegon to Raymond and Audrey (Clark) Greene. She graduated from Niles High School in 1956 and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Michigan in 1960. Barb married Wayne A. Fries on Oct. 7, 1961 in Niles. Together they raised three sons.
Barb and Wayne moved their family to Saugatuck in 1966. She worked as the director of nursing for Douglas Hospital until it closed. She retired from Holland Hospital in 2000 after 40 years as a nurse.
Barb enjoyed knitting, sewing and watching and feeding the birds.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 60 years Wayne; her sons Bruce (Cathy) of Holland, Brad (Lou) of Fennville and Doug (Holly) of Stanwood; her grandchildren Jonathon, Michelle, Steven, Michael, Nicholas, Mariah and Michayla; her two great-grandchildren Franklin and Eric; and, her sister Nancy Mitchell.
Besides her parents, Barb was preceded in death by two brothers Bob and Dick Greene.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions in Barb’s name may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.