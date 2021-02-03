Barbara Burke (Block) was born on July 18, 1941, and passed away on Feb. 2, 2021, after 10 years of battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Barb was raised in Ypsilanti. She graduated from Ypsilanti High School in 1959 and later moved to Ann Arbor where she worked for Ann Arbor Circuits and raised her three children. In 1987, she moved to Pentwater where she started a residential cleaning business, and in 1996 she was elected to the office of Pentwater Township Clerk, a position she held for 16 years. In 2018, Barb returned to the Ann Arbor area to be closer to her family after Alzheimer’s began to take its toll, and she spent her last days being lovingly cared for by her daughter, Penny.
Barb loved spending time with her family, her cats Buttercup and Scout and her granddogs Diesel, Captain, Hero and Warrior. She also enjoyed bowling, annual trips to the Upper Peninsula and watching the Detroit Red Wings. Barb was loved by everyone she met and always had a smile. She will be remembered for her witty sense of humor and her catchy phrases, such as, “If you’re not having fun, it’s your own fault”.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Juanita Block as well as siblings Tom Block and Linda Sheehan. She is survived by her children Sara Vance (Billy Jennfeldt) of Ecorse, Penny (Mike) Livsey of Saline and Dan (Laura) Burke of Dexter; as well as her long-time love Michael Kime. She is also survived by her grandchildren who were the light of her life Patrick (Suzanne) Burke, Nick (Kim) Phelps, Kimmie (Devereaux) Irving, Nicole (Scott) Hubler, Jacob and Kyle Burke; and, her great-grandchildren Landon and Blake Phelps, and Luke Burke.
In accordance with her wishes, no memorial service will be held. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Nie Funeral Home in Ann Arbor. Memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Hospice.