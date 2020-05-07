Barry A. Kelly, age 72, of Ludington passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at MediLodge in Ludington. Barry was born Jan. 26, 1948, in Ludington to Donald and Sylvia (Hawley) Kelly. He married Beverly Silvis at Summit Church in Ludington.
Barry owned and operated Kelly Snowmobile Sales Inc. along with his wife Beverly. He enjoyed working on small engine repair at their business. Barry was a member of Twisted Stick and enjoyed flying remote controlled airplanes. The staff and residents at MediLodge enjoyed hearing him play the organ.
Barry is survived by his wife, Beverly; his brother, Dennis and Gayle Kelly; his sister-in-law, Barb Kelly; his nephew, Wayne Kelly; and his nieces, Sharon Peterson and Theresa Kelly.
Be-sides his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Kelly.
A private graveside service will be held. Memorial contributions in Barry’s name may be made to donor’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.