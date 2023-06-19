Bartt Felt was born in Shelby on April 21, 1971, to Eric Felt and Joyce Sherbrook Felt. Bartt passed away in Valley of the Gods, Utah.
Bartt played football for Shelby High School and later graduated from Muskegon High School in 1990. He then went on and got his bachelor’s degree at Baker College in business management and had started his master’s degree at Grand Valley in computer science.
Bartt worked for Enterprise Car Rental as the manager in Traverse City and went on to work for Chase Manhattan Bank also in Traverse City.
He loved water, hiking, and did one year as an apprentice under Peter Johnson, Peter the Potterer. He made many beautiful things that year.
Bartt is survived by his children Anais, Sebastian, and Zachary; his mother Joyce Sherbrook Grassa; his stepfather Allen Grassa; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother Brett Felt; his father Eric Felt, both sets of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins Kelly Sether and Clark Felt.
In lieu of donations, please donate to Huntington Disease Research, diabetes research, or any animal shelter of your choice.
There will be a celebration of Bartt’s life at Rooster Ridge Vineyard, 6300 West Pike Road, New Era, MI 49446, on June 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a meal to follow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.