Beatrice Kay Rader, age 81, of Branch, passed away on Aug. 1, 2021.
Beatrice was born on March 5, 1940, in Ludington. She graduated from Scottville High School with the class of 1958. Beatrice also attended Baker College, formerly known as Muskegon Business School.
She went on to marry her husband James Rader on Oct. 22, 1960.
Beatrice was the Register of Deeds for Lake County for more than 20 years.
She loved going to the casino with the hopes of winning big.
Beatrice is survived by her husband James Rader, her sons Allen (Marlene) and Robert Rader and her grandchildren Dani (Kurt) Lubbers and Anthony Rader. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Allie and Calvin Lubbers and Brittney, Kayley, Tyler, Ryan, Anthony and William Rader.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made in Beatrice’s honor to the National ALS Association, www.als.org
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. www.oakgroveludington.com