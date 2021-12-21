Beatrice “Pearl” Ruba, age 98, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. She was born April 7, 1923, in Alberta, Canada, to Edward and Nancy (Boxell) White.
Pearl married the late John James Ruba on Oct. 4, 1947. She and her husband owned and operated Mason County Equipment for many years. Pearl retired in 2003 at the age of 80. She also worked for West Shore Community College in the cafeteria and the deli at Shop ‘n’ Save. Pearl was a member of Sacred Heart of Victory and then St. Simon’s Catholic Church. In her spare time Pearl enjoyed reading and putting together puzzles.
Pearl will be greatly missed by her children Nancy Dashner of Minnesota, Cyndy (Robert) Anderson of Scottville, Theodore (Kathy) Ruba of South Carolina, James (Mellissa) Ruba of Scottville, Patricia (Guy) Sinacola of Clarkston and Elizabeth (Bill) King of Muskegon and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband John, brothers Henry White and William (Margaret) White, her sister Velma (Ken) Hopkins and great-grandson, Jackson Miles.
Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Pearl will be laid to rest next to her husband at South Victory Cemetery in the spring.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.