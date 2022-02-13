Ben G. Weavers, age 60, of Custer passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. He was born July 18, 1961, in Grand Haven to Don and Dolores (Bush) Weavers.
Ben worked with his dad and brother for many years in construction and then the bar his dad operated. He loved the outdoors. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. As he got older, Ben appreciated wildlife and loved to watch and feed the animals. Ben also enjoyed gardening.
Ben is survived by his parents Don and Dolores Weavers of Branch; his wife of 18 years Jill Weavers; his sons, whom he was extremely proud of, Ben (Christine) Weavers of Montgomery, Alabama, and Zackary (Sherri) Weavers of Twin Lake; his grandson Hadrien Weavers; and, his brother Randy Weavers of Grand Haven.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a service is being planned for later this year.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.