Bernadine L. “Dino” Campbell, 72, of Kingsford, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, due to a massive and unexpected stroke.
Dino was born on Aug. 30, 1949, in Fremont, to the late George and Susie (Walker) Case. She was a graduate of Kingsford High School, class of ’93. On Aug. 31, 1994, she was married to Timothy “Puba” Campbell. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2005. Dino was proud to serve her community as a dietician for the senior center and a member of the color guard for the American Legion Auxiliary. Family was always Dino’s first priority and she cherished every moment with her grandchildren and her home was open to all of her “adopted children and grandchildren” in the community.
Dino will be deeply missed by her children Wesley (Michelle) Nicolls, Nickey Nicolls, Misty “Blue” Nicolls, Don Jones and Mark Campbell; grandchildren Messiah (Joseph) Weinfurter, Delaney Cermack, Robin Nicolls and Kden Denny; great-grandchildren Keira, Micah, Rocky and Dusty; siblings Bernard (Janice) Case, Louis (Staci) Case, Georgianna Jolly-Comstock, Lucille Lafrienire, and Angeline (Randall) Castie; and many other family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dino is preceded in death by her siblings Benjamin Case, Silas Case, Herbert “Pug” Case, Melvyn Case, Don Case and Geraldine Masse.
Visitation will be at the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home, 901 Carpenter Ave., Iron Mountain, MI from 12-2 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2022, with the Memorial Service starting at 2 p.m.
The family would like to express their great appreciation to the Hiltunen family for their life-long friendship with Dino.
