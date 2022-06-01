Bernard A. Siwicki, age 74, of Ludington formerly of Burke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 30, 2022. Bernie was born in Grand Rapids and graduated from Ferris State University.
He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 22 years of service, including one year in Vietnam. Bernie then worked for and retired from the U.S. Department of Energy after 20 years. He and Bette moved to Ludington in 2016 where he worked at Lowe’s for four years.
Bernie enjoyed playing cards, fishing, shooting and spending time in his pole barn.
He is survived by his wife Bette (Hill), son David, an aunt, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and many friends. A visitation will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A funeral will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m. Bernie will be buried at Fort Custer National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 2 p.m.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Bernie’s family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the care givers at Village Services and the staff at Hospice of Michigan for their care and compassion over the last few months.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.