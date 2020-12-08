Bernard H. (Barney) Barnett, age 95, of Branch, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Barney was born Nov. 10, 1925 in Scottville, the son of Harry and Carrie (Locke) Barnett. He was a 1943 graduate of Scottville High School. Barney enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve and began flight training before being drafted by the U.S. Army. He served overseas in World War II at Vienna, Austria, and was honorably discharged at wars end.
After returning home, Barney went on to college at Central Michigan where he received his bachelor’s degree in education. He also received a master’s degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He went on to teach high school business classes in Dearborn for 15 years and then taught for 19 years at Ludington High School before retiring in 1986.
Barney was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved and lived music. He was in and also managed several different musical groups. He was the driving force behind the creation of what is now known as the General Assembly Jazz & Big Band from our area.
He started a Dixie band in Sarasota, Florida, called the Dixie Dockers. He was a lifetime member of the Scottville Clown Band and part of the band’s class of 1947 as seen in the mural in downtown Scottville. He was a member of the NRA, the Pere Marquette Watershed Council and the American Legion.
Barney is survived by his children Vince (Sally) Barnett, Shawn (Rich) Davidian, Kal (Kris) Barnett and Ben Barnett, grandchildren P.J. and Joe Davidian, Andrew, Dan, Tom, Bridgette and Kyle Barnett; and great-grandchildren Leanna, Kalvin, Haley, Riley, Madison, Isaac, Blake and Elisabeth Barnett; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Barney was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn, brother and sister-in-law Lloyd and Lelia Barnett, and nephew Richard Barnett.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a service with military honors is being planned for the spring. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice or the Scottville Clown band in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.