Bernice Marion (Bolach) Schrader, 92, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. She was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, where she lived until about the age of 13. The family eventually moved to farm in Scottville, and then resided on Harrison Street in Ludington. Bernice graduated from St. Simon High School in 1947. Afterwards she worked as a telephone operator for 30 years for GTE, starting in the days when women manually plugged in the calls on a switchboard.
Bernice was married to William Schrader for eight years from which two daughters came: Kathleen (Schrader) Kleptach of Marengo, Ohio, and Carol Schrader, now deceased, of Ludington. She was lucky enough to have four grandchildren, three from Kathleen: Angela, Matt, and Christopher, and from Carol: Brent. She also had six great-grandchildren.
She was able to travel the country to New England, the West and even Hawaii after retirement.Bernice enjoyed fishing with her brothers in Canada when able. She spent the last 16 years at Village Manor where she was well liked for her sense of humor, sweet disposition and love of chocolate!! She was not able to beat cancer a third time and will be sadly missed.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Angela and Michael Bolach; her daughter, Carol Schrader; and her siblings, Nita, Gean, Michael, Tony, Joseph, Yolanda and Larry.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Simon Catholic Church with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will follow in the Pere Marquette Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass.
