The service information for Bernice J. Bennett is: The Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
