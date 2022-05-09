Bernice J. Bennett, 98, of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 9, 2022, surrounded by her entire family.
Betty was born on Sept. 3, 1923, in Ludington, the daughter of Walter and Jenny (Neuman) Kloss. She married John J. Bennett on May 6, 1950. They celebrated 52 years of marriage before his death in 2008.
Betty worked at Star Watchcase for eight years and Giantway for 20 years. After retirement, Betty and John lived in Florida for 21 years and enjoyed traveling together. Betty was an avid Tigers fan and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, bowling, ceramics, baking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her children Karen (Bill) Harrison of Lake Placid, Florida, Tim Bennett of Ludington and Tony Bennett of Ludington; grandchildren Cody (Stephanie) Harrison, Bennett Harrison and Shawn Bennett; great-grandchildren Cali Jowers, Lorelai Harrison, Cambria Harrison and Everleigh Harrison; and, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her siblings Floyd Kloss, Helen Welbes, Regina Swanson and Irene Harmon.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.. Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice or St. Simon Catholic Church.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Betty at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.