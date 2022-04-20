Bernita May Beraton, age 99, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She was born Feb. 2, 1923, in Arcadia, to Joseph and Mary Burns.
Bernita was always caring for her family. She worked several jobs to support them. She worked in the seasonal farming industry, picking fruit for many farms in the area. Bernita had a green thumb and enjoyed her flower garden. She also raised pigs and chickens. Bernita loved to embroider. She enjoyed the simple things in life and found joy in the little things.
She is survived by her son Jerry (Stella) Bakhan of Ludington; her daughter-in-law Babette Bakhan of Grant; her daughters Sue Dumond of Mulliken and Gretchen (Scott) Fortier of Mount Morris, Illinois; and, her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Bernita was preceded in death by her husband John Beraton; her daughter Chloe Meachum; her sons Leonard Vunck, Joey Bakhan, Phillip Bakhan and John Bakhan; and, several siblings.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Bernita’s name may be directed to the family to assist with a headstone.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.