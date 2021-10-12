Beth Ann Cottrell “Twigs,” age 51, of Ludington passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 5, 1970, in Ludington to John Cottrell and Star (Nicolls) Avra.
Beth worked for many places, but some of her favorites were the Clarebridge Care Home in Huntsville, Alabama, and Crestwood Hospital. She also enjoyed working for Tractor Supply.
In her spare time, Beth enjoyed hunting and fishing, camping, cooking and travel. She also enjoyed working on cars and visiting with family. Beth wasn’t one to sit still. She was always busy with something, whether it was keeping the house clean or tinkering in her garage, she loved to stay busy.
Beth will be greatly missed by her mother and stepfather Star and Don Avra; her sons Damien Dietz and Brian Maloney; her daughters Tia and Marie; her fiancée Robert Process; her ex-husband and best friend Chuck Maloney; her five grandchildren; and, her twin sister Becky White.
Beth was preceded in death by her uncles Ron and Wally Nicolls; her brother Nathan Storm, her grandparents Clare and Elizabeth Nicolls; and, her father John Cottrell.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
Memorial contributions in Beth’s memory may be directed to her sister, Becky White, 6710 W. Ann St., Ludington MI 49431.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.