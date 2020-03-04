Beth Ilene Riffle, aged 76, of Scottville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Beth was born on May 15, 1943 at home in Riverton Township, the daughter of Merle and Myrtle (Cox) Wood and graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1961.
Beth furthered her education at Central Michigan University, graduating in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in education, and taught school in Remus for one year. On Nov. 9, 1963, she married the love of her life and best friend Keith Thurman Riffle at the Scottville United Methodist Church and celebrated 53 years together before Keith preceded her in death in 2017. As she entered heaven, her beloved Keith was there to greet her.
Beth and Keith operated their dairy farm together with son Bruce on North Custer Road. She enjoyed working on the farm driving tractor while mowing hay and hauling feed back to the farm, and lately driving the Gator with her dog Abby by her side. Beth was a life member of Scottville United Methodist Church. In 1981, she began playing piano for the Chancel Choir and was asked to fill in as organist for the Thanksgiving Eve service in 1984. She has been the church organist ever since and rarely missed a service, event, wedding or funeral the past 35 years. Playing the organ or piano brought her great joy and became her therapy after Keith died. Beth also served as church secretary for 14 years and assisted with Sunday school.
Along with her husband Keith, Beth was also preceded in death by her parents Merle and Myrtle Wood.
Beth will be greatly missed by her children Kevin Riffle and wife Carol of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Bruce Riffle and wife Kimberly of Custer, and Barbra Wills and husband Alan of Soldotna, Alaska; her grandchildren Jesse Goodwin, Samuel (Goodwin) and Cassie Macko, Autumn Goodwin, Erik and Katie Riffle, Elise and Samuel Barber, Trinity Wills, and Tristin Wills; her great-granddaughter Alyssa Macko; her brother Ronald Wood and wife Neva of Scottville; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ivan (Paulette) Riffle of Howell, Debbie (Frank) Turner of Florida, and Lois Riffle of Fountain: and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of both Beth and Keith’s lives will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Scottville United Methodist Church with Pastor Rick Hodgeson officiating.
Friends may greet their family on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Those who wish to remember Beth and Keith with a memorial contribution are asked to consider Scottville United Methodist Church. Please visit Beth’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory or tribute of Beth for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.