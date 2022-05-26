It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Bethany Mary McCullough on May 6, 2022.
She was born on May 3, 1964, to Stanley A. and Pauline M. McCullough of Clio.
Surviving her in death are two sisters Micah McCullough (Ludington) and Judy Thornburg (Danville, Indiana); two brothers Phillip McCullough (Nashville, Tennessee) and David McCullough (Columbus, Ohio); a sister-in-law Janet McCullough (Vassar); and her life partner Tami Viers (Manistee).
Bethany dedicated most of her life to helping others heal physically, spiritually and emotionally. She cared for people for 28 years through her massage practice and more recently added hypnosis to her business to better evoke healing.
In her personal time, she (with Tami) embarked on many building projects; culminating in the construction of a geodesic dome designed for healing and teaching others how to heal. Bethany also loved to play, play, play. She loved to hike, bike, kayak, ski, golf and swim. She just made everything more fun.
Our hearts are overly full with her love and we are missing her greatly.
Come join us in a celebration of her extraordinary life on Sunday, June 26, at her beloved dome.
We will be receiving friends and family at 1 p.m. and the celebration will start at 2 p.m. RSVP to 231-510-2399 via text for directions.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.