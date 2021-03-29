Betsy Lee Hissong, age 72, of Custer, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Betsy was born on Nov. 27, 1948, in Ludington, the daughter of Leo and Garnet Mikulskis. She married Forrest Hissong on June 7, 1969.
Betsy truly loved her 15 years as bus driver for Mason County Central. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, going to the casino and spending time with her grandson.
Betsy is survived by her husband of 51 years Forrest Hissong Jr.; sons Chris and Brian Hissong; grandson Forrest Hissong III; siblings Edward (Sue) Mikulskis, Vanessa (Bill) Traeger and Jan Warner; and, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Betsy was preceded in death by her sister Lynda Stever.
There are no services planned at this time.
Please share your photos and fond memories at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.