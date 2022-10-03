Betty Ann Dyer, 95, of Ludington, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully in the presence of her granddaughter Karla.
Betty was born on April 20, 1927, in Manchester, New Hampshire, the daughter of Homer and Maude Johnson. Betty enjoyed feeding and observing the local wildlife at her home near Hamlin Lake. She dedicated her life to her children and supporting her husband, who had an active role in the 13th U.S. Air Force Veterans Association.
Betty is survived by her daughter Deborah Dyer; granddaughters Karla Cole and Heather Budreau-Haiss; and several great grandchildren. During her illness, family friend Marta Greenslait was highly involved with her care.
Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Dyer, and her daughter, Donna Dyer.
There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Betty at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.