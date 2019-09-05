Betty Dorothy Christians, 63, of Pentwater, passed away Aug. 29, 2019.
She was born May 20, 1956, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Raymond and Mary (Lagendyke) Ondersma.
Betty was a member of the Grand Rapids Woodland Weavers & Spinners Guild and the Pentwater Artisan Learning Center, where she mentored other members in the art of weaving. She had many of her woven goods for sale at Art on the Town Galley in Pentwater, as well as participating in many West Michigan craft sales. Many of her woven goods have been distributed in homes around the United States and Canada. She also faithfully attended First Baptist Church of Pentwater.
Betty always appreciated and enjoyed doing floral design, having worked at Mulick Park Floral, FloraCraft and Van’s/Kennicott Brothers Wholesale Floral. She had also been employed at Menards as a human resource manager.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Ron Christians; sons, Nathan (Chyloe) Zarnosky, Jeffrey (Tamara) Christians, and James (Angie) Christians; grandchildren, Jaxson, Presley, Max, Katherine, Maddie, and Coleman; sisters, Joanie Willett and Clara (John) Carroll; brother, Pete (Peggy) Ondersma; brothers-in-law, Steve (Sandy) Zarnosky, Dave (Teresa) Zarnosky, and Phillip Zarnosky; sister-in-law, Debbie (Floyd) Hoyt; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary On-dersma; first husband, Edward Zar-nosky; brother, Robert Ondersma; and brother-in-law, Jim Willett.
The family would like to thank the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Oncology staff, Dr. Peterson, and the staff of Faith Hospice of Grand Rapids for the tender care they provided to Betty. They would also like to thank Nathan and Chyloe for the loving care given to Betty, within their home, during the past four weeks, while she concluded her life with them.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Pentwater, 101 S. Rush St., Pentwater, MI 49449, with Pastor Mark Lillie officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time of services at church.
Memorial services will also be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Trinity Congregational Church, 2725 4 Mile Road NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544, with Pastor Izzy Young officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of services at church.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Pentwater Artisan Learning Center or Faith Hospice.
