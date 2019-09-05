Today

Sunny along with a few clouds. High 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.