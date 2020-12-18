Betty J. Boulton, 96, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Village Manor Assisted Living.
Betty was born on Dec. 1, 1924, in Ludington, the middle of nine children of Warren and Agnes (Osborn) Genson. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1943, and married Sidney “Chips” Boulton on Dec. 25, 1943 at Community Church in Ludington.
Betty was a telephone operator for many years (being replaced by “dial telephones”) and finally retired as the secretary for the engineering department of Dow Chemical in 1982. She loved family time, especially times with the grandchildren and the babies. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed flower gardening, camping and crafts; stained glass, beading and making jewelry.
Betty is survived by her children David (Donna) Boulton of Metamora, Susan (Greg) Dykstra of Ludington and Lee Boulton of Ludington; grandchildren Brett (Diana) Boulton, Leah (Gary) Parker, Tamara (Dave) Koury, Ryan (Holly) Dykstra, Joanna (Jason) Yarborough and Joshua (Baylee) Boulton; 12 great- grandchildren; and 4 great, great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Sydney Boulton in 2008; parents Warren and Agnes Genson; siblings Geneva Carlson, Margaret Pendleton, Harry Genson, Clarence Genson, Benjamin Genson, Wallace Genson, Robert Genson and Agnes Rathsack; nephews Jerry and Dean Malstrom; and her numerous sisters and brothers-in-law.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
