Betty Jean Reynolds, 92, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Betty Stoner was born on Jan. 9, 1928. After graduating from high school in Flint, she met and married Jack Reynolds on March 26, 1949.
Betty loved being with and caring for her family. She enjoyed spending time at her house on the lake and watching the wildlife. Betty was a member of United Methodist Church of Ludington where she taught Sunday School when her children were young, and was involved with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America. She instilled values in her children which carried on to her grandchildren. The family loved to camp together, where they made wonderful memories with friends. Betty was the glue that held the family together. Her kindness and witty sense of humor will be missed by family and friends.
Betty is survived by her daughters Jackie (Rick) Oomen and Debbie (Brian Nogar) Bassett; grandchildren Justin (Danielle) Oomen, Kristin (Chris Sekenske) Oomen, Jared (Angie Hilton) Oomen, Erin (Nate Schramski) Bassett and Chelsey Bassett; great- grandchildren Colton and Charley Oomen and Felix and Oliver Schramski.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Jack Reynolds; her parents Peter and Reba “Peg” Stoner; sons Bryan and Terry Reynolds; granddaughter Candace McDonald; and sister Betty Zehnder.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Elara Caring Hospice or United Methodist Church of Ludington.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Betty at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.