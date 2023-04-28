Betty Joan Stroup, 93, of Irons, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility. She was born April 10, 1930, in Ligonier, Indiana, the daughter of Ralph and Wava (Snyder) Rodgers.
Betty enjoyed painting, reading mystery novels, searching for agates in Lake Superior and solving jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed playing bingo and dominos with her friends. Betty was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Indiana.
Betty is survived by her children Cindy Hummer of Ludington, Jim Speaker of Columbia City, Indiana, and Alyce (Mike) Graber of Washington, Indiana; four grandchildren Clay (Beth) Stroup; Alycia Hummer, Megan (Kody) Wien and Jimmy Stocklin; seven great- grandchildren; her sister Penny Boggs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Carey Stroup in 1999; her granddaughter Andrea Hummer in 2022; her brothers Barry and Don; and two sisters Lela and June.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.