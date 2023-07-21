Betty K. Anderson, 85, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Beloved wife of Enoch Anderson. Loving mother of Krystn (Anderson) Wagenberg, Michael Anderson. Dear grandmother of Maxson Wagenberg, Ethan Anderson, and Isabella Anderson. Devoted daughter of Fred and Katherne Tiggleman. Fond sister of Carole (Tiggleman) Weber, Fred Tiggleman, Bob Tiggleman. Aunt of Lynn (Anderson) Bjerkstrand, David Anderson, Karen (Anderson) Berlin, Katie (Tiggleman) Kenyon, Craig Tiggleman, Jeff Tiggleman. She was a faithful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and had many friends whom all loved and adored her. She entered her heavenly rest on July 19, 2023. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 6, 1937.
At age two, she moved to Grand Rapids in 1939. After high school, she attended Western Michigan University and graduated in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Later, she moved to Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on Aug. 24, 1972.
She spent over 30 years as preschool teacher (3-year-olds) and worked at Mulick Park Elementary (third-grade teacher) in Grand Rapids. She also worked within the Junior Village & First Presbyterian Church in Glen Ellyn.
She loved kids of all ages and they loved her. She was known as the “Jelly Bean Lady” in the neighborhood with all of the kids.
She enjoyed many hobbies including entertaining, knitting, gardening, walking and was an avid sports fan. She was a dedicated member at PEO, Trinity Lutheran Church (Sunday School Teacher) and Faith Lutheran (Martha Circle Women’s Group).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Dementia Association, at Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or www.dementiasociety.org/donate, or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer at 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 or at www.komen.org.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church, 41 N. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, Ilinois. A reception will follow.