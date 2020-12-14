Betty Lou Ford, 84, of Ludington, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Portage. She was born July 18, 1936, in Ludington, the only child of James and Velma Blundell.
Betty lived in Riverton and Pere Marquette townships most of her life. She attended Morton Elementary, Scottville High School (class of 1954) and Muskegon School of Business (class of 1956). Betty grew up learning the value of hard work while fruit farming on her parents’ farm. She also worked in the office of the Star Watch Case Company from 1956 to 1965. In her spare time, she enjoyed canning and gardening.
On Nov. 7, 1964, Betty married Robert Ford, who survives her. She is also survived by their daughter Joan (Rick) Baatz of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and their son David (Karen) Ford of Portage; grandchildren Katelyn, Dakota, Abby and Nick; and, one great-grandchild, Coleton.
Due to current restrictions on services, private interment will take place at Center Riverton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or the United Methodist Church of Ludington.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.