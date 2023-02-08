God’s No. 1 cheerleader gained her wings on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Betty Rae (Gregory) Slocum, age 89, of Ludington passed away peacefully at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Betty was born on Aug. 4, 1933 in Owosso, the daughter of Raymond and Bessie (Orser) Dann and graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1951. On April 3, 1952 she married Richard Gregory and their union brought Keith, Greg and Brian into the world. Betty later married Max E. Slocum on Dec. 21, 2002 and they celebrated 18 wonderful years together before Max preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2020.
Betty’s smile, laugh, and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She and Max attended Path of Life Ministries in Ludington and her faith and relationship with God was a blessing to those whom she loved. Throughout her life, Betty accomplished many things and found great joy in serving as a caregiver for family and friends.
Along with her husband Max, Betty was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Bessie; her son Greg, her daughter-in-law Ellen Gregory; and five brothers.
Betty will be remembered by her sons Keith Gregory, and Brian (Denise) Gregory; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her stepchildren Jodean (Fred) Berthume, Rebecca Kistler, and Scott (Bonnie) Slocum and their families; along with several nieces and nephews.
At Betty’s request, no services will be held. Those who wish to remember her with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Path of Life Ministries in Ludington.
