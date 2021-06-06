Beverly Ann Nichols, aged 69, lifelong resident of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the home of her daughter Stacy in Twin Lake. Beverly was born on March 12, 1952 in Ludington, the daughter of William and Marion (Vance) Gillett, and graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1970.
As a young adult, Beverly taught Bible school and helped in the nursery at the United Methodist Church in Scottville. Beverly started working for her brother-in-law Bob Pinkerton at his drug store in downtown Scottville before managing Benow’s Department Store for 16 years until they closed. She then worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Ritzema at his office in Scottville for the next 21 years. Beverly loved being around her family especially when camping or spending the holidays together where they all could enjoy her wonderful cooking. She also enjoyed playing nine-ball pool and took great pride in caring for her elderly neighbors bringing them food or medicine, or just looking in on them on a daily basis. Over the years you may have met her at the sidewalk sales downtown, volunteering at the Harvest Festival in the beer tent or cooking meals at the Eagles or Moose Lodge. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Marlene (Bob) Pinkerton and Marcella Foster; and, her brothers Marvin and Maurice Drier.
Beverly will be greatly missed by her daughter Stacy (Tim) Faulkner of Twin Lake; her grandchildren Samantha Hawes of Holton, Veronica Perez (Levi Hamilton) of Twin Lake, Roger Perez Jr. (Richard Hall) of Muskegon and Wyatt Perez of Twin Lake; her great-grandchildren Aiden Perez, Serenity Hawes, Anastasia Hamilton and Balian Hamilton; her sister Elizabeth (David) Dufon of Free Soil; her brothers William (Roberta) Gillett and Bruce (Brenda) Gillett all of Ludington, Merlin Drier of Kentwood, and Barry Gillett of New Orleans, Louisiana; her sisters-in-law Janice Drier and Judy Drier both of Scottville, and Donna Drier of Montague; her brother-in-law George Foster of Ludington; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held for Beverly at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville. Please wear bright, cheerful, and casual clothing. Burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery. Friends may meet with her family on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Those who wish to remember Beverly with a donation are asked to please consider her family to assist with expenses.
Please visit Beverly’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Beverly for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.