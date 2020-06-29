Beverly Ann Pahoski, age 69, of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2020. She was born Nov. 28, 1950 in Highland Park to William and Madeline (Sutton) Paholak Jr.
Beverly married Terry Pahoski on June 19, 1971. Together they raised two daughters. Beverly had worked for Prevos, Ludington Savings Bank and Trust, Manistee Housing Commission and retired in 2015. She was very active in her grandchildren’s lives by going to every game possible and always keeping track of the score. She was also very active in sewing and the United Methodist Church Sunday School, Amayas Walks. Her favorite pasttime was going to the movies, walks on the beach and reading.
She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 49 years, Terry; her loving children, Jill (Tate) Tungl and Renia (Scott) Carrier; her grandchildren, Nathaniel, Trevor, Briona, Jeffery Carrier, and Madeline and Sage Tungl; her mother, Madeline Paholak; her siblings, Laura (Greg) Petkus, William (Debbie) Paholak III, Marilyn (Tom) VanDamme, David Paholak, Steve (Mary) Paholak and Carol (Dennis) Fox.
Beverly was preceded in death by her father, William Paholak Jr.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville. Services will be on the north side of U.S. 10. The family encourages you to bring a lawn chair for the service.
Memorial contributions in Beverly’s name may be directed to the family to assist with expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.