Beverly C. Saxton, 92, of Ludington, passed away and met her Savior face-to-face on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Harbor Hospice Poppen Residence in Muskegon. She was born May 12, 1928, in Riverton Township, the daughter of Victor and Mary (Matson) Lundberg.
Beverly graduated from Scottville High School (MCC) in 1946 and married William “Bill” J Saxton on June 1, 1947.
Beverly was a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, and active member of the South Riverton Helping Hands Society. Beverly and Bill were some of the founding members of the 29er’s, building and remodeling homes, churches, housing etc. for those in need in Guatemala, Fiji, Tonga, Hawaii and across the United States.
In 1970, Beverly and her husband, William, started Heritage Hills Mobile Home Park, which she ran for several years. In her spare time, Beverly enjoyed gardening, racquetball, volleyball, sewing, square dancing, watching the Detroit Tigers and playing cards, especially Shanghai and Mahjong. Most of all, Beverly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and making them her delicious chicken and noodles.
Beverly is survived by her sons Colin (Leann) Saxton of Pentwater, Randy (Ann) Saxton of Scottville and Brad (Jyl Miller) Saxton of Ludington; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and, several nieces and nephews.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband William John Saxton in 2007, her grandson Nolan Saxton, her daughter-in-law Anita Saxton and her brothers Babe Lundberg and Lawrence Lundberg.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at The Fuhrman Family Farm, 4027 S. Stiles Road, Scottville, followed by a luncheon and a time to celebrate Beverly’s life. Social distancing and masks are suggested. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Center Riverton Cemetery, with Pastor Brad Bunn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church or Harbor Hospice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com