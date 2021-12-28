On Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, Beverly Jean Hall of Saginaw, left her loving family and friends here on Earth and walked into the arms of her heavenly family with Jesus at her side. Bev was born April 10, 1953, in Ludington, to Thomas and Leona (Andersen) Hall, living in Mason County until 1958 and then moving to Fairgrove where she graduated with the Akron-Fairgrove class of 1971. Bev attended West Shore Community College and Delta Community College, earning an associate’s degree. She worked as a technology trainer and project manager for EDS, retiring after several years of service.
Bev was a very faithful and active member of the First Free Methodist Church of Saginaw where she served in many capacities. She loved the children of her church, and throughout the years, served as a Sunday school teacher and helped mentor teens. She also saw to it that as many children as possible would be able to attend the church summer camp. Bev wrote Christmas plays each year for the church Christmas programs. She led numerous Bible studies, introducing the ladies to the Beth Moore Studies. Bev was a Discipleship Cell Leader, a member of the women’s group and she was a delegate and reserve delegate to the East Michigan Conference of the Free Methodist Church. She served on the pastor’s cabinet and the church’s official board for many years.
Bev was the delight of all her younger cousins when she would come to Mason County to visit her grandparents as she was old enough to go into the barn and retrieve the newest kittens for the younger ones to play with. If there was an adventure to be had, she was the Pied Piper that led the littlest ones around exploring all the wonders of the farm. As an adult, Bev was the gentlest, kindest, most generous person we have ever known. She loved the Lord and it showed in everything she did. She was greatly loved by everyone who came into contact with her, especially her family. She was a shining star who was the best example of living life to serve others.
Bev loved Michigan and was especially fond of the many lighthouses around the state, her favorites being the Ludington North Breakwater Light and the Big Sable Point Lighthouse in Ludington State Park. She had a fabulous bell collection which everyone loved adding to, delighting Bev.
Bev leaves behind her sisters Sandra Lynn Guile and Catherine Ann Hall; stepsiblings John Martin, Nancy Grandmaison, Sandy (Jim) Bovia, Sandy Martin, Judy Stajkowski and Debbie Anderson; niece Melanie Merrion; nephew David Guile; great-niece Darian Guile; aunt Karen Colburn; special cousins Linda (Michael Rau) Lawson, Lorelei (Kevin) Toner, Mary Sue Huggard, Daniel (Mary Ann) Colburn, Bryan (Lisa) Colburn, Marci (Tim) Heintz and Thomas (Pascale) Gretchen; special friend Carol Gingrich; many other cousins, nieces, nephews, members of her church family and countless friends.
Bev was preceded in death by her beloved great-grandparents John and Elma Lichte; grandparents Milo and Dorothy Colburn; father Thomas and Mary Lou Hall; mother Leona and Ben Richardson; aunt Elizabeth “Betty” Colburn-Gretchen; stepsiblings Ronnie, Liz and Scott Martin and Don Grandmaison; uncle Milo Webster Colburn; cousin Robert Huggard; and special friends Sammy and Teddy.
The Hall family would like thank those at HeathSource of Saginaw that cared for Bev, especially Jenny and Stacy.
In keeping with Beverly’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will take place in the spring of 2022, please check back for further details.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the First Free Methodist Church of Saginaw.
Deisler Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hall family. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family through www.deislerfuneralhome.com.