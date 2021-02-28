Bill Marble, born on a dairy farm in Victory Township, passed away peacefully, at 82 years of age on Feb. 11, 2021.
Some of his biggest passions, besides spending time with his family and friends, were horse racing; hunting and fishing; golfing; anything Tiger Woods; watching his many squirrels and birds nibble on all his feeders; beating anyone playing cards and was known as “Wild Bill” during his softball heyday. He loved math and learning and could recite a myriad of facts on a plethora of subjects. He loved to feed anyone who came through his door and he always had his favorites, Oreos and bologna, on hand.
Bill loved his family most of all. He spent most of his time cooking for us, eating with us, watching sports, playing cards and talking with all his family and friends on the telephone when we couldn’t be there!
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Beverly Marble. He is survived by his children Rod, Kay, Randall (and Sue), Toni (and Tom), Wendy and Cindy; as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and a bucket full of family and friends too numerous to list. He will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 31. Detailed information will be available at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.