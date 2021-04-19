Billie Bernece Miller, age 74, of Ludington, went to be with her Lord on Friday, April 16, 2021. Billie loved going to church, praising her Lord and Savior and enjoyed spending time crocheting. She spent the last 58 years married to the love of her life Donald Miller Sr.
Along with her beloved Donald, she will be greatly missed by their dog Patches. Billie was loved by her six children Martha (Rick) Lucht, Sharon (Jeff) Orr, Donald (Cindy) Miller Jr., Christina (Roger) Comstock, Christopher (Kandi) Miller and Pamela Miller (Dan Mallison); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and, many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her many friends and extended family. Billie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters.
A memorial service to celebrate Billie’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, at her son Chris’ home at 311 E. Foster Street in Ludington. Those who wish to remember Billie with a memorial donation are asked to direct them to Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville to assist with expenses.
Please visit her memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Billie for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.