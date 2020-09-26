Billie J. Handshoe, age 53, of Ludington passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was born Sept. 28, 1966 in Kalamazoo.
Billie will be greatly missed by his wife Dawn, his mother Garnette Laube, his sister Virginia Barton, his brothers Wendell Barton and Jason Laporte, his sons Adam (Amanda) Handshoe, Joe (Abby) Handshoe and William Handshoe, his three grandsons Levi, Isaiah and Emorey, and his four granddaughters, Olivia, Grace, Amelia and Naomi.
Billie was preceded in death by several brothers and a sister.
According to his wishes, cremation will take place and a private family service is being held.
Those wishing to make a donation in Billie’s memory may do so to Oak Grove Funeral Home, by phone, by mail or online at www.oakgroveludington.com to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.