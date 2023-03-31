Bobbi Jean Hendrickson passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023, at the age of 61, in Louisville, Kentucky, after a long battle with cancer.
Bobbi was born in Ludington, and then lived in Elizabethtown and Bardstown, Kentucky. She spent the last 20 years of her life in Louisville. Her love for new places, new people and new experiences led her to travel the world and seek adventures of all kinds. But her love of home and family always brought her back to the sand dunes of Lake Michigan and the rolling hills of Kentucky.
Her faith was at the center of who she was, and as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she always prioritized teaching the Bible and sharing her beliefs with all who would listen. She preached and taught all over the world and even learned a new language in order to broaden her evangelizing. Her deep and meaningful relationship with God made her courageous in the face of adversity and gave her the strength to keep pressing forward.
Bobbi liked to say she lived a “small, little life” but her impact on the lives of others was more significant than she ever fully realized. She was drawn to anyone who needed help, guidance or encouragement. She built friendships that lasted her entire life and brought her joy right to the end. She mentored girls and young women over the years always opening her heart to their worries and concerns, and their hopes and dreams. She took them on short trips to local parks and long trips to other states, she taught them to find joy in small moments and how to have confidence in themselves, she celebrated their accomplishments and loved knowing they would pass on her wisdom to future generations.
Bobbi was unique and everyone who loves her now has a Bobbi-shaped hole in their hearts. But she leaves each of us with beautiful memories and moments, sweet words and funny stories, and the special feeling of knowing we were loved by her.
She is survived by her father Robert Hendrickson; her sisters Allyson Hendrickson and Jamie Garrison; her brother-in-law Jeff Kaufman; and her nephew, Cliff (Hillary) Kaufman.
She is preceded in death by her mother Arleene Hendrickson and her sister Shanna Kaufman.
The family of Bobbi Hendrickson would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Norton Cancer Institute, Norton Brownsboro Hospital and Hosparus Health for their kind and considerate care. And we would like to specifically thank her oncologist, Dr. Laila Agrawal for being the best doctor any patient could ask for.
Per her wishes, a Zoom memorial service is planned for April 15, 2023, at 12 p.m.