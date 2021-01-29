Bonita “Bonnie” Jo Wheaton, 72, of Carterville, Illinois, and formerly of Carbondale, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life, hosted by her family, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Ridge Church, 7350 Old Hwy 13, Carbondale, Illinois, with Pastor Wes Hensen officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, at the church. The family asks you to dress casually and wear Bonita’s favorite color, blue, to honor her.
She was born Sept. 13, 1948, in Ludington, to Harry and Martha (White) Paulsen. She graduated from Mason County Central High School in 1967, and went on to attend Michigan State University. She later attended John A. Logan College, earning her certificate in ASL. She then attended Southern Illinois University, earning her masters degree in family studies. She worked as a sign language interpreter, teacher and with the elderly before retiring. She was married in 1969 and together they had six children.
Bonnie was an exceptional mother and grandmother. She was a foster parent for many years, having more than 30 foster children. She was an honorary mother to many, loving any child that came through her door. She was also an amazing cook and seamstress, making countless wedding and formal dresses for family and friends. She was a loving devoted friend. She was an avid fan of gospel music, especially the Booth Brothers and the Rebels Quartet, who were longtime family friends.
She is survived by her children Darla Wheaton Barnes, Marshall (Missy) Wheaton, Dana (Travis) Leapley, Diana (Rich) Isaacs and Matthew Wheaton; daughter-in-law Debbie Wheaton; son-in-law Steven Barnes; 11 grandchildren Austin Wheaton, Jimmy Carder, Tyler, Trevor and Alyssa Leapley, Sedona, Kayce and Bradley Isaacs, Samantha Potter, Elizabeth (Aaron) Chesling, Mitchell (Chloe) Wheaton, Joshua (Gabriela) Wheaton; seven great-grandchildren; sister Ellen Chisholm; brothers Ed (Faith) Paulsen and Mark (Rae Ann) Paulsen; and, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her twin sister Donna; parents; son Nicholas Wheaton; Aunt Mary; brother-in-law John Chisholm; sister-in-law Betty Paulsen; and, nephew Justin Paulsen.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Residential Hospice and Help at Home for the wonderful care they provided, and to her granddaughter Sam, who cared for her in the last years.
Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, Illinois, assisted the family with cremation services.