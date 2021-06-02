Bonita “Bonnie” (Paulsen) Wheaton, aged 72 of Carterville, Illinois, formerly of Scottville, passed away on Jan. 26, 2021. A memorial service will be held for Bonnie at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville. Friends may greet her family at the church from 10 to 11 a.m.
