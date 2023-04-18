Bonnie Louise Keller-Garay of East Lansing passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023, at the age of 78. She was born on Jan. 1, 1945, in Ludington to the late James “Ward” and Ruth (Wright) Keller. Bonnie graduated from Ludington High School in 1963.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo, sewing, doing word searches and visiting with family from Ludington.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Todd (Megan) Ramos, Dan (Angie) Ramos and Bob (Kim) Ramos; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren with a fourth on the way later this year; siblings, Jim (Nancy) Keller, Ann (Dan) Budreau, Chuck (Nancy) Keller, and Barb (Dennis) Wilson; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Ricardo Garay.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; daughter Tammie Ramos; brother Ward Keller; and sister Sandy Yeck.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those desiring, memorial contributions can be made in Bonnie’s memory to the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan at www.sparrow.org/give or to the Burcham Hills Foundation at www.burchamhills.com/our-foundation.
Arrangements by Gorsline-Runciman. Share memories at www.GRDeWitt.com